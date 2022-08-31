Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-08-30
796.50 USc   -2.87%
03:05pWheat Higher on Chinese Export Appetite -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:21pCorn dips but still poised for monthly gain; soy lower, wheat up
RE
09:15aAnalysis-Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Higher on Chinese Export Appetite -- Daily Grain Highlights

08/31/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.4% to $8.31 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, in reaction to rumors of China seeking to purchase more French wheat exports.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.7% to $14.22 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 1% to $6.70 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


On the Prowl: The USDA confirmed a new flash sale of soybean exports to China today - which is only one of the demand-related indicators traders responded to today. Talk among traders was that China sought to purchase French wheat exports, said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital in a note - resulting in short-covering lifting the futures contract.

Looming Large: Private forecasters are calling for U.S. farmers to plant more corn in 2023, which combined with an expected large Brazilian crop had traders anticipating a softening world balance sheet in trading today. In a survey published by Farm Futures - a division of Informa Markets - the firm says that 94.3 million acres of corn are expected to be planted in the U.S. next spring. "If realized, this would be the largest acreage in 10 years," said Donna Hughes of StoneX. "Also, if trendline yields hold on that acreage amount, that could mean an 8% production boost for next season."

Weakness Abroad: Uneasiness about world demand prospects was the source of early-day pressure, said AgResource in a note. "A record EU inflation rate for August at 9.1% along with the monthly Chinese PMI [at] 49.4 - a contracting economy - indicates the potential for weakening future demand," said the firm. However, flash sales announced by the USDA this week - confirming the sale of 167,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year - helped ease those concerns later in the day.


INSIGHTS


State of Confusion: Last week, the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service attempted to roll out its updated system for reporting weekly export sales - with the data that was released retracted later that day. Now, U.S. grain traders and analysts find themselves operating in the dark as the USDA continues to keep their weekly export reporting system offline. "I turned my back, put up the dartboard, and threw some darts," said Sterling Smith of AgriSompo North America. The USDA has yet to issue an update on their plans for releasing export data going forward.

Starting Over: With September starting tomorrow comes the end of the 2021/22 marketing year and the official beginning of 2022/23. "All trading should now be in new crop 2022/23 contracts," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. Selling is typically seen at this time of the year, ahead of U.S. harvesting - which tends to take place in September and October . "A bull market needs to be fed every day and we are in a seasonally bearish time in the calendar," said Mr. Turner - who adds that expectations for a large South American crop are applying pressure to CBOT futures.

Missing the Forecast: Even with daily U.S. production of ethanol sliding, inventories of ethanol in the U.S. have fallen below analyst forecasts. In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that ethanol inventories totaled 23.53 million barrels for the week ended August 26. That's down roughly 300,000 barrels from last week, and falls below analyst expectations. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones had forecast stocks to land anywhere between 23.7 million barrels and 24 million barrels. Meanwhile, daily ethanol production totaled 970,000 barrels per day, the lowest production has been since April.


AHEAD


--Hormel Foods Corp. will release its third-quarter results before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--Campbell Soup Co. will release its fourth-quarter results before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

-The USDA will release its monthly grain crushings report at 3 p.m. Thursday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1504ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.6849 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.16184 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -0.81% 50.23 Delayed Quote.17.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.30% 0.7615 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.33% 681.5 End-of-day quote.14.58%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.00493 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION -0.35% 50.44 Delayed Quote.3.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.012584 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.61232 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.92% 553.9731 Real-time Quote.14.16%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.68% 564.8629 Real-time Quote.6.96%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.24% 462.9 End-of-day quote.12.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.87% 796.5 End-of-day quote.3.57%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
03:05pWheat Higher on Chinese Export Appetite -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:21pCorn dips but still poised for monthly gain; soy lower, wheat up
RE
09:15aAnalysis-Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security
RE
05:44aEngland's wheat area rises by 0.8% on last year -ministry
RE
02:10aANALYSIS : Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa's food security
RE
08/30Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries
RE
08/30Corn falls; set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop losses
RE
08/30UK shop price inflation jumps to 5.1% in July - BRC
RE
08/30Corn sags on recession fears, profit-taking after 2-month top
RE
08/30INSIDER SELL : International Seaways
MT
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral