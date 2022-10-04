Wheat Lower Despite Dollar Weakness -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 1% to $9.03 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday despite a weaker U.S. dollar.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.3% to $6.83 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.7% to $13.83 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Holding Pattern: With little in the way of new developments out of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, wheat futures on the CBOT remained quiet. Weakness in the U.S. dollar failed to provide any enticement for traders. "Wheat took a breather again and adjusted the intermarket spreads, with little fresh news," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital in a note. The short-term move didn't appear to take into account outlooks showing dry weather potentially hampering the winter wheat crop, which is currently being planted in the Plains and in the Northwest.

Outside Forces: With harvesting in the Midwest only slightly behind its usual pace per the USDA's latest Crop Progress report, grain futures besides wheat caught most of their support from the weaker dollar. The USD index on the ICE fell 1.3% late in the day. "The USDA reports yesterday afternoon were neutral, but the outside markets are once again supportive with the equity and crude oil markets trading higher and the dollar lower," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note.

INSIGHTS

Parched Soil: Issues involving too little rainfall have been an active factor in the crop-growth outlooks for this year, but have eased in some places. However, many others have witnessed more serious droughts. The most recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed growing portions of extreme or exceptional drought in Kansas and Oklahoma, which are among the states where winter wheat is planted. "We have the expanding Plains drought, due to the third straight autumn of La Niña," said Jim Roemer of Best Weather in a note. Twenty-seven percent of U.S. winter wheat is produced in Kansas, according to the USDA, while another 7% is produced in Oklahoma.

Storm Clouds Ahead: Farmer sentiment has darkened as inflation and higher interest rates will make running farms more costly, according to Purdue University and the CME Group. "Concerns about input costs and, in some cases, availability are key factors behind the relative weakness in this month's farmer sentiment," said James Mintert of Purdue University in a statement. "However, a growing number of producers are also concerned about the impact of rising interest rates on their farm operations." Farmland values are also seen as declining, although they are expected to ultimately turn back higher.

Looming Large: Many analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week are forecasting that a three-week streak of declines in daily ethanol production will come to an end. Analysts surveyed this week are forecasting daily production to land from 805,000 to 910,000 barrels per day, versus 855,000 barrels per day reported by the EIA last week. If daily production does fall to the bottom end of estimates, then it'll be the lowest that rate has been since February 2021.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-Conagra Brands Inc. will post its fiscal first-quarter earnings at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1545ET