WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-11
813.75 USc   +1.28%
03:28pWheat Rises as Traders Await Fate of Black Sea Deal -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:16pSoybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
RE
01:29pCotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound
RE
Wheat Rises as Traders Await Fate of Black Sea Deal -- Daily Grain Highlights

11/14/2022 | 03:28pm EST
By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for December delivery rose 0.6%, to $8.18 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with the deadline for renewing the Black Sea grain export agreement now less than a week away.

--Corn for December delivery declined 0.1% to $6.57 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.6% to $14.42 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Deadline Draws Near: For wheat, the primary talking point Monday is the future of the Black Sea grain export deal, and whether or not the involved parties can reach a new deal to keep it going. For traders, the lack of news is heightening speculation that the deal won't continue. "With recent battlefield losses, Russia seems to be looking for any way possible to punish Ukraine and its struggling economy," said Mike Castle of StoneX in a note. "Russia has been persistent with their threats to back out of the deal if their own interests are not met, mostly regarding the export of their own food and fertilizer." The deal is scheduled to expire by Sunday.

Stubborn Trend: Grain futures couldn't shake negative momentum even when they slowly crept higher in morning trading. "Bearish momentum still remains from last week," RIch Nelson of Allendale Inc. told the WSJ. "But with the China discussion, grain export deal and South American weather I'm not sure of the market's conviction for this week."


INSIGHTS


Power Meeting: A meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit Monday didn't reveal much, but seemed to strike a positive note in the future of diplomacy between the two. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to restore regular lines of communication on a range of topics, including food security. "The two leaders discussed the importance of developing principles that would advance these goals and tasked their teams to discuss them further," the White House said in a release following the meeting. Grain traders were looking for indications about China's appetite for U.S. soybeans--no major flash sales of soybeans were announced by the USDA this morning.

Delayed Results: The U.S. Department of Agriculture delayed the release of its Grain Export Inspections report this morning, citing "technical difficulties." Once the report was released, it showed that volumes of soybeans and wheat shipped for the week ended Nov. 10 dropped from the previous week--with soybeans totaling 1.86 million metric tons and wheat totaling 76,408 tons. Corn shipments rose to 484,001 tons. China was the leading destination for both corn and soybean shipments, the USDA reports. The Philippines was the lead destination for U.S. wheat.


AHEAD:


--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cattle on Feed report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1527ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 657.5 End-of-day quote.10.91%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.91% 177 End-of-day quote.6.04%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.82% 151.825 End-of-day quote.8.46%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.60% 544.066 Real-time Quote.11.76%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.55% 572.5056 Real-time Quote.8.27%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.87% 407.6 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.48% 61.025 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.28% 813.75 End-of-day quote.5.58%
