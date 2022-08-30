Wheat Slides as Traders Take Risk-Off Approach -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 2.7% to $8.20 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with tighter fundamentals rejected in favor of near-term profit taking.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.8% to $6.77 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.4% to $14.32 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hands Off: Grain futures spent the day lower, as indicators of tighter U.S. grain supply were shrugged off in favor of profit-taking. Yesterday's Crop Progress report from the USDA showed that corn acres in good-to-excellent condition fell one point to 54%. Soybeans were unchanged at 57%, and spring wheat rose 4 points to 68%. The results appear to echo Pro Farmer's Crop Tour results from last week, which showed a larger-than-expected cut to U.S. corn production. Even so, traders are favoring profit-taking as part of a general risk-off approach ahead of the end of the month, said Donna Hughes of StoneX in a note.

Retracing Steps: From the late morning into the afternoon, most-active wheat futures led the grains complex lower in trading. Yesterday's strong uptick appears to have been overstated, Brian Hoops of Midwest Market Solutions told the WSJ. "Wheat seemed to rally more than fundamentals justified yesterday - and is giving a large share back today as the gains were way overdone," said Mr. Hoops. "Not a lot of news for the wheat market but better rains in the Plains and big spring wheat yields should be negative for values."

Mixed Bag: Soybean futures spent the day lower, although losses were pared in late-session trading. Macroeconomic conditions were seen as a source of pressure for soybeans, particularly earlier in the day. "Looking over the horizon traders see harvest around the corner, possible recessions in the U.S./EU/China, and central banks aggressively increasing interest rates to fight inflation," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. "Demand expectations may be too high if the world economy falls into a recession."

INSIGHTS

Climbing Back: Daily production of ethanol in the U.S. may turn back towards the 1 million barrels per day mark, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week. Analysts this week forecast daily production to be anywhere from 956,000 barrels per day to 1 million barrels per day, versus 983,000 barrels per day last week. While some expect production to slump, most forecast the slight uptick logged last week to continue. Supply of ethanol barrels are lower as well, with supply chain issues still a factor limiting production.

Growing Risk Factors: Farm income rose in the second quarter of 2022, but its rate of improvement has slowed down - and is expected to continue to slow down throughout the rest of the year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. That's because of volatile prices seen for commodities coming alongside increased input costs for farmers, putting pressure on profit margins. Additionally, farmland values are showing signs of moderating, although on average they still remain roughly 20% higher than last year, according to the bank.

AHEAD

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The EIA will release its monthly biofuel feedstock report Wednesday afternoon.

--The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

