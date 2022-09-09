Wheat Surges Ahead of WASDE Report -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 5.2% to $8.72 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, leading a climb in grain futures ahead of Monday's WASDE report from the USDA amid a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns about Ukraine's grain export deal.

--Corn for December delivery rose 2.5% to $6.85 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2% to $14.13 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sources of Support: The the most-active contract received a boost from a weaker U.S. dollar and stronger energy markets, according to Terry Reilly of Futures International in a note. Mr. Reilly also said multiple nations are in the market for export wheat, including Jordan, Japan and Bangladesh. The back-and-forth between world governments over the fate of the Ukraine grain export corridor deal also provided support for wheat, with traders nervous that the deal could fall apart.

Great Expectations: Much of the momentum in grains Friday came from a wave of short-covering ahead of Monday's WASDE report from the USDA, which is expected to show cuts to domestic yields and production. "The mantra of a small crop getting smaller will be heard if U.S. corn/soybean yields decline as the average trade estimate indicates," says AgResource in a note. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting the USDA to cut its yield outlook for corn and soybeans, pegging corn at 172.4 bushels per acre and soybeans at 51.5 bushels per acre--down from 175.4 bushels per acre for corn and 51.9 bushels per acre for soybeans forecast by the agency last month.

Switching it Up: Currency movements have been a key factor underlying agricultural futures, as well as other commodities. The U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies today, especially versus the battered yen. The weakening of the greenback is likely to be temporary, Spartan's Peter Cardillo told the WSJ. "I think it [is due to] an overbought situation," he said, noting that "the yen is in a big rally after losing loftily in the past week." The USD is "a temporary correction and not the start of a peak downward trend," he said. Japan is consistently a leading destination for U.S. grains inspected for export, along with Mexico and China.

INSIGHT

Looking South: The outlook for South American crops being planted soon is becoming more of a focus for grain traders, who want to know how much competition on the export market crops from Argentina or Brazil will be. "South America increasingly becomes the focus as we move into late September, as planting of the 2023 crops begins to gather momentum," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. He adds that Argentina's weather outlook for the next month is trending towards dry. Brazil's forecast is also looking dry, although planting will begin later there and potentially stave off dryness issues. "Thus far the weather forecasts suggest that we need to write in expectations for a return to normal yields in Brazil," he said.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--Paulo Trevisani contributed to this article.

