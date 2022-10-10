Advanced search
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-07
883.25 USc   +0.48%
Wheat Surges as Black Sea Hostilities Heighten -- Daily Grain Highlights

10/10/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais


--Wheat for December delivery rose 6.1% to $9.33 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, jumping in response to Russia's heightened aggression in Ukraine and how that may affect the grain export deal moving forward.

--Corn for December delivery rose 2% to $6.98 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $13.74 3/4 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Missile Attack: Wheat futures on the CBOT surged as Russia unleashed an intense wave of missile strikes in Ukraine on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reports that of at least 84 missiles that were fired at Ukrainian cities, 43 were intercepted, according to the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces. The timing of the offensive comes as the grain export deal draws to a close--with renewal of the agreement seen as unlikely. "The recent turn in events means that getting the two parties in the same room may very well be a challenge," said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex in a note.

WASDE Week: Expectations for Wednesday's WASDE report from the USDA also drove CBOT gains. Uncertainty over what the data will show for demand as well as yields had traders getting their positions in order. "The CBOT is adding premium ahead of the report," said AgResource in a note. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect corn yield to fall to 171.9 bushels per acre, down from 172.5 bushels per acre reported last month. Meanwhile, soybean yield is projected to stay steady at 50.5 bushels per acre. Stocks of corn and wheat in the U.S. are expected to decline, analysts say.

Left Behind: The agricultural complex on the CBOT mostly rose Monday, driven in large part by elevated fighting in the Black Sea region. However, soybean futures on the CBOT are not getting the lift seen in corn or wheat. "Unlike corn and wheat, soybeans are struggling to hold gains, lacking the same strength of fundamentals perceived to be in corn and wheat currently," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note. While trading higher, soybeans have been trending downward--with the most-active contract shedding over $1 per bushel in the past month, or 8%.


INSIGHTS


Potential Backup: Reopened waterways on the Mississippi River have helped ease the logjam of barges on the river, but low water levels persist--which will continue to hamper the travel of grain-carrying barges. "River levels continue to fall on the Mississippi River with severe impacts to navigation not seen since 1988," said American Commercial Barge Line in a note. "Industry is expecting catastrophic impacts to boat capacity, which will in turn drastically decrease ton-mile productivity for the inland rivers." With current precipitation forecast, the condition is expected to linger throughout October, the firm said.

Eyes to the South: Wednesday's WASDE may show less U.S. production of some crops, but many traders are also putting focus on the new crops being planted in Brazil and Argentina as an indicator for what the overall world grain picture may look like--with South America potentially easing any sort of supply tightness. "With palm back to adequate supplies, soybeans could move from tight to adequate/burdensome depending on South American production in early 2023," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note.


AHEAD:


--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its monthly world supply and demand report at noon ET Wednesday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1535ET

