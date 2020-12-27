Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Bangladesh to cut duty on rice imports to cool record local prices

12/27/2020 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers sun dry paddy at a rice processing mill after reopening amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Munshiganj

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh will slash the duty on rice imports in an effort to bolster reserves and cool record prices of the staple grain in the country, the food minister said on Sunday.

The import duty on rice will be lowered to 25% from 62.5%, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar told reporters.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a big importer of the grain lately due to depleted stocks and record local prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.

The country produces around 35 million tonnes of rice annually but uses almost all its production to feed its population of more than 160 million. It often requires imports to cope with shortages caused by floods or droughts.

"We are allowing the imports in a regulated manner to ensure that consumers and farmers don't suffer from the soaring costs of the rice," Majumdar said.

"Importers will have to seek permission from the Food Ministry by Jan. 10. Then the ministry will decide how much they can import," he said.

The government is rushing to build buffer stocks as it aims to import as much as 500,000 tonnes of rice in the year to June. It is finalising the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India, officials told Reuters, in what would be the first such bilateral deal in three years.

The government is also issuing a series of tenders to purchase rice in recent weeks.

The rain-fed rice output, or Aman crop, is expected to fall as much as 15% this year, due to repeated floods and excessive rainfall, a senior official at the Agriculture Ministry said.

With shortfalls, the government's domestic rice procurement in this harvesting season could see a setback after an earlier drive to shore up supplies fell short of targets.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by William Mallard)

By Ruma Paul


© Reuters 2020
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
05:09aBangladesh to cut duty on rice imports to cool record local prices
RE
12/24EXCLUSIVE : Bangladesh, India finalising first bilateral rice deal in 3 years - ..
RE
12/24India's nafed says likely to export 150,000 tonnes rice to bangladesh in firs..
RE
12/24India, bangladesh finalising first government-to-government rice deal in thre..
RE
12/17FREEPORT MCMORAN : Johnson Rice Starts Freeport-McMoRan at Buy with $31 Price Ta..
MT
12/16FRASER AND NEAVE : & Neave Agrees to Buy Malaysian Condiments, Rice Cake Maker f..
MT
12/15Drip irrigation emerges to solve rice paddy problem
RE
12/13Vietnam Nov coffee exports drop 8.4% m/m, rice down 3.1%-customs
RE
12/11MARKET CHATTER : Lonza Short-lists Bidders for Potential $4 Billion Specialty In..
MT
12/10Indian rice rates extend gains to over 2-month high on fresh orders
RE
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ