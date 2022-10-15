Advanced search
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-14
16.73 USD   -0.18%
10/14India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
RE
10/14Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
RE
10/14Ricegrowers Waives Wash-Out Fee Due to Ongoing Weather Conditions
MT
IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

10/15/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalize their work to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Saturday.

"IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all policies", he added in a statement. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Enas al ashray, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10/14India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
RE
10/14Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
RE
10/14Ricegrowers Waives Wash-Out Fee Due to Ongoing Weather Conditions
MT
10/13SunOpta Sells its Sunflower & Roasted Snacks Business to Pacific Avenue Capital for US$..
MT
10/13Volatile food prices led to India cenbank missing inflation forecasts - economists
RE
10/12India allows broken rice exports backed by already issued LCs
RE
10/12PepsiCo Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Guidance as Third-Quarter Results Top Street Views
MT
10/11Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror
RE
10/10Crop Watch: Bean harvest wrapping up; Illinois corn disappoints -Braun
RE
10/10South Korean Government to Purchase 450,000 Tons of Rice for Reserves to Stabilize Pric..
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish