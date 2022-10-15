IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalize their work
to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral
lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Saturday.
"IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very
productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and
World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all
policies", he added in a statement.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Enas al ashray, Editing by
William Maclean)