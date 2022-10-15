Advanced search
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-10-14
16.73 USD   -0.18%
10/14 India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
RE
10/14 Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
RE
10/14 Ricegrowers Waives Wash-Out Fee Due to Ongoing Weather Conditions
MT
IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

10/15/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
CAIRO Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalise work to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral lender said on Saturday.

"IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all policies", the statement from IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.

They include monetary and exchange rate policies to anchor inflation expectations, improve monetary policy transmission and the functioning of the foreign exchange market and bolster Egypt's external resilience.

The policies would enable the country to gradually and sustainable rebuild foreign reserves, the statement said.

The IMF said discussions covered "a continued fiscal consolidation path that will safeguard public debt sustainability and ensure a steady decline of the debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term".

Fiscal and related structural policies to further expand the social safety net for the most vulnerable, improve the budget composition, and enhance fiscal transparency were also discussed, the statement added.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be "backing them up." (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Enas al ashray, Editing by William Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)


10/13SunOpta Sells its Sunflower & Roasted Snacks Business to Pacific Avenue Capital for US$..
MT
10/13Volatile food prices led to India cenbank missing inflation forecasts - economists
RE
10/12India allows broken rice exports backed by already issued LCs
RE
10/12PepsiCo Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Guidance as Third-Quarter Results Top Street Views
MT
10/11Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror
RE
10/10Crop Watch: Bean harvest wrapping up; Illinois corn disappoints -Braun
RE
10/10South Korean Government to Purchase 450,000 Tons of Rice for Reserves to Stabilize Pric..
MT
