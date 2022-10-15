IMF, Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement 'very soon'

CAIRO Oct 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalise work
to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral
lender said on Saturday.
"IMF staff and the Egyptian authorities have held very
productive in-person discussions on the margins of the IMF and
World Bank Annual Meetings and made substantial progress on all
policies", the statement from IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
They include monetary and exchange rate policies to anchor
inflation expectations, improve monetary policy transmission and
the functioning of the foreign exchange market and bolster
Egypt's external resilience.
The policies would enable the country to gradually and
sustainable rebuild foreign reserves, the statement said.
The IMF said discussions covered "a continued fiscal
consolidation path that will safeguard public debt
sustainability and ensure a steady decline of the debt-to-GDP
ratio over the medium term".
Fiscal and related structural policies to further expand the
social safety net for the most vulnerable, improve the budget
composition, and enhance fiscal transparency were also
discussed, the statement added.
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said
she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and
Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be "backing
them up."
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Enas al ashray, Editing by
William Maclean and Philippa Fletcher)