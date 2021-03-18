Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

India, Vietnam rice rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

03/18/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Rice export prices rose for the Indian and Vietnamese varieties this week boosted by a pick-up in demand, while Bangladesh issued a fresh tender to stock up supplies.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates rose to $398-$403 per tonne, from last week's $395-$401, on firm demand and an appreciation in the rupee.

"Demand was always there for Indian rice, but some buyers were not making purchases due to congestion at ports. Since congestion is eased, they are also buying," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice also rose to $510-$515 per tonne on Thursday, from $500-$510 a week earlier.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand from foreign buyers (Philippines, Bangladesh and Indonesia), who are seeking to buy rice from the winter-spring crop that has the best quality of the year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Philippine ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre that Vietnam had pledged to ensure long-term and sustainable rice supplies to the Philippines.

The Philippines has been Vietnam's largest rice export market.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, in addition to buying in state-to-state deals with India, Thailand and Vietnam, while private traders are allowed to import 1 million tonnes of rice.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has turned to imports after repeated floods damaged its crops and depleted stocks.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $505-$513 per tonne on Thursday, from last week's $505-$515.

Bangkok-based traders said the market was quiet and the continued decline in prices was largely due to the exchange rate, as the Thai baht has weakened against the U.S. dollar..

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Patpicha Tanakasempipat in Bangkok and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2021
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10:13aIndia, Vietnam rice rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks
RE
03:58aMARKET CHATTER : South Korea to Release More Rice Reserves in April to Fight Sup..
MT
03/16India's Trade Deficit Swells 24% in February as Imports Outpace Exports
MT
03/16MARKET CHATTER : ITC to Make Foray into Chocolate, Staples Business
MT
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : WIDER IMAGE-Last 3 schoolkids on Nokdo beach trace South ..
RE
03/15DGAP-DD  : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
DJ
03/15Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash
RE
03/12MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Ceases Production of Red-Label Rice Win..
MT
03/11IMF urges vigilance against rate spike as Biden stimulus juices U.S. growth
RE
03/11GRM OVERSEAS  : Declares Dividend
MT
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ