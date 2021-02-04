India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's southern state of Andhra
Pradesh will use a deepwater port to export rice for the first
time in decades amid a global shortage of the grain, according
to a government order seen by Reuters, which could raise
shipments this year by a fifth.
The order, issued late on Wednesday, allows Kakinada Deep
Water Port to handle rice until more capacity is created at the
adjoining Anchorage Port.
Congestion at the Kakinada Anchorage Port, India's biggest
rice-handling facility, had led to a waiting period of up to
four weeks compared with the normal wait of about a week,
raising costs for shippers and limiting exports, said B.V.
Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association of
India.
The government blamed the congestion on a surge in demand,
driven by production shortfalls in other rice-producing
countries. Thailand and Vietnam are the other big suppliers, but
their production has fallen in recent months because of
excessive rains or drought, sending their prices to multi-year
highs.
More shipments from the world's biggest rice exporter could
cool global prices.
The move means monthly exports from Andhra Pradesh alone
will double to 650,000 tonnes, Rao said, adding that rice
shipping would begin in the deepwater port within days.
India's rice exports this year could rise to a record 16
million to 17 million tonnes from last year's 14.2 million, Rao
said.
The government also thinks rice exports, excluding the
premium basmati variety, could rise by 2 million to 3 million
tonnes this year, said Pawan Agarwal, special secretary,
logistics, at the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
"We are also investing to expand capacity at the old
Anchorage Port," Agarwal told Reuters.
The South Asian country has a massive surplus for export and
prices are competitive, but some international buyers switched
to Thailand and Vietnam because of the shipping delays, said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, who declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
India's 5% broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> is being
offered at $402-$408 per tonne this week, significantly lower
than Vietnam's <RI-VNBKN5-P1> $510-$515 and Thailand's
<RI-THBKN5-P1> rate of more than $540.
India mainly exports non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, Nepal,
Benin and Senegal, and basmati rice to Iran, Saudi Arabia and
Iraq.
"In the next few weeks India can start fulfilling orders
promptly," the Mumbai dealer said. "In that situation Thailand
and Vietnam will have no choice but to cut prices to retain
existing buyers."
