Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

02/04/2021 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh will use a deepwater port to export rice for the first time in decades amid a global shortage of the grain, according to a government order seen by Reuters, which could raise shipments this year by a fifth.

The order, issued late on Wednesday, allows Kakinada Deep Water Port to handle rice until more capacity is created at the adjoining Anchorage Port.

Congestion at the Kakinada Anchorage Port, India's biggest rice-handling facility, had led to a waiting period of up to four weeks compared with the normal wait of about a week, raising costs for shippers and limiting exports, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association of India.

The government blamed the congestion on a surge in demand, driven by production shortfalls in other rice-producing countries. Thailand and Vietnam are the other big suppliers, but their production has fallen in recent months because of excessive rains or drought, sending their prices to multi-year highs.

More shipments from the world's biggest rice exporter could cool global prices.

The move means monthly exports from Andhra Pradesh alone will double to 650,000 tonnes, Rao said, adding that rice shipping would begin in the deepwater port within days.

India's rice exports this year could rise to a record 16 million to 17 million tonnes from last year's 14.2 million, Rao said.

The government also thinks rice exports, excluding the premium basmati variety, could rise by 2 million to 3 million tonnes this year, said Pawan Agarwal, special secretary, logistics, at the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"We are also investing to expand capacity at the old Anchorage Port," Agarwal told Reuters.

The South Asian country has a massive surplus for export and prices are competitive, but some international buyers switched to Thailand and Vietnam because of the shipping delays, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> is being offered at $402-$408 per tonne this week, significantly lower than Vietnam's <RI-VNBKN5-P1> $510-$515 and Thailand's <RI-THBKN5-P1> rate of more than $540.

India mainly exports non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, Nepal, Benin and Senegal, and basmati rice to Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

"In the next few weeks India can start fulfilling orders promptly," the Mumbai dealer said. "In that situation Thailand and Vietnam will have no choice but to cut prices to retain existing buyers."

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna N. Das, Gerry Doyle and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
01/31FERGUSON : Completes Wolseley Disposal; Proceeds to Fund Special Dividend
MT
01/28India rice prices hit two-year peak; Vietnam grapples with supply woes
RE
01/24Thailand targets exports of 6 mln tonnes of rice in 2021
RE
01/21MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Domestic Sales of Processed Rice Products Soar 11..
MT
01/21Indian rice prices gain, higher Thai prices dampen demand
RE
01/20FEED FIGHT : African consumers hit as Asia gobbles up rice supplies
RE
01/20ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES : Johnson Rice Starts Array Technologies at Accumulate with $..
MT
01/18FRASER AND NEAVE : & Neave's Unit Closes Acquisition of Malaysian Condiments, Ri..
MT
01/05Indian rice shipping delays come at bad time as consumer demand spikes
RE
01/05SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Johnson Rice Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies to Hold ..
MT
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ