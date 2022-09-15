Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-09-14
17.55 USD   +0.17%
09/14Materials Down After Nucor Warning -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/14India set to allow 5 mln tonnes of sugar exports in first tranche
RE
09/14Trump ally's trial to test century-old U.S. law on what makes someone a 'foreign agent'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

India's rice export curbs prompt buyers to look to other hubs

09/15/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Farm labourers mulch rice paddy straws on a field in Gharaunda in the northern state of Haryana

(Reuters) - Top rice exporter India's export curbs forced buyers to switch to rival suppliers, boosting rates for the staple from other Asian hubs this week.

Last week, India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it tries to augment supplies and cool local prices after scanty rainfall curtailed planting.

Rice loading has stopped at Indian ports and nearly one million tonnes trapped as buyers refuse to pay the new levy.

Following the development, Indian traders were not signing new deals this week.

The market was shocked by the restrictions and traders were trying to find ways to fulfil already signed contracts, a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $385-$392 per tonne, versus last week's $379-$387.

The country's exports could fall by around a quarter this year as buyers switch to cheaper options.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices rose to $400-$410 per tonne from $390-$393 in the previous week.

A trader said that while India's move has raised Vietnamese rates, shipments were yet to see an uptick.

"Exporters in Vietnam are not rushing to sign new contracts in anticipation of higher prices over the coming weeks," another trader said.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices gained to $425-$435 per tonne from $416-$420 last week.

"Rice supply has been slowed by the flood, heavy rains and some transport problems," a Bangkok-based trader said.

Another trader said overseas markets were also keeping a tab on developments surrounding India, which have prompted some customers to opt for Thai rice.

Bangladesh was also in talks to import rice from Thailand after finalising deals with Vietnam, Myanmar and India for a total of 530,000 tonnes, a senior food ministry official in Bangladesh said.

"We're trying to import rice from Thailand in a government-to-goverment deal. They have responded positively."

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
09/14Materials Down After Nucor Warning -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/14India set to allow 5 mln tonnes of sugar exports in first tranche
RE
09/14Trump ally's trial to test century-old U.S. law on what makes someone a 'foreign agent'
RE
09/14India's rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive
RE
09/14India's August wholesale inflation eases as commodity prices fall
RE
09/13INTERVIEW-PACE OF RATE HIKES IN INDI : MPC member Goyal
RE
09/13IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
RE
09/13IMF confirms discussions about expanding emergency aid for food shocks
RE
09/13PACE OF RATE HIKES IN INDIA SHOULD B : cenbank official
RE
09/13Brickwork Ratings India Withdraws Rating from GRM Overseas
MT
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish