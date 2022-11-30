Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-11-30
17.79 USD   -0.59%
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30India's basmati rice exports could jump 15% as key buyers stock up
RE
11/30India Lifts Ban on Export of Organic Non-Basmati Rice
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target

11/30/2022 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traditional market in Jakarta amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased in November but stayed above the central bank's target range for the sixth consecutive month amid rising food prices and higher transportation fares, official data showed on Thursday.

The headline annual inflation rate eased to 5.42% in November, compared with 5.71% in October and 5.50% expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Bank Indonesia's inflation target range is 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, edged lower to 3.30% from 3.31% in October. The Reuters poll had expected a rate of 3.40%.

Among the biggest contributors to inflation, were fuel prices, air fares and inner city transportation costs, Setianto, the deputy head of Statistics Indonesia, told reporters, following fuel price adjustments in September.

Meanwhile, the price of rice, a staple food in Indonesia, was still rising last month, although the pace had slowed, he said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) would maintain a front-loaded and pre-emptive interest rate policy next year to control inflation, governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday at the central bank's annual meeting with financial sector stakeholders.

BI was seeking to manage inflation expectations, which Warjiyo said remained high, and steer core inflation back into its target range within the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30India's basmati rice exports could jump 15% as key buyers stock up
RE
11/30India Lifts Ban on Export of Organic Non-Basmati Rice
MT
11/29Suzumo Machinery's Fiscal H1 Profit Falls 20% on Soaring Raw Material Prices, Weak Yen
MT
11/28New exchange offers Egypt another way to import wheat
RE
11/26Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports
RE
11/25Indonesians pray outdoors after deadly quake destroys town
RE
11/25Malaysia's October Consumer Inflation Eases on Softer Rise in Housing, Utilities Prices
MT
11/23GG Dandekar Machine CFO Exits
MT
11/23ICRA Affirms AA- Rating on KRBL's Banking Limits
MT
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish