ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-08-09
17.00 USD   -1.13%
Indonesia c.bank gov: authorities should shore up food supplies to lower prices

08/09/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
JAKARTA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Regional governments in Indonesia should shore up food supplies and ensure that food inflation does not exceed 6% so as to maintain people's purchasing power, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's headline inflation stood at 4.94% in July, the highest since October 2015, but the inflation rate for volatile food items was at 11.47% year-on-year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo called for more cooperation between local governments to ensure food supply security and to conduct market operations to control prices of products like rice, eggs, shallots and chilli.

"(Food inflation) is not only an economic problem but also a social issue...we cannot let people's purchasing power weaken," he said in a meeting with regional authorities.

The central bank has targeted headline inflation of 2% to 4% this year, but after its July meeting, Perry said the inflation could reach 4.5% to 4.6% by the end of 2022.

Earlier this month, he expected food supply to improve by the end of the year, which could help ease some of the inflationary pressures.

The rising inflation and better-than-expected GDP reading for the second quarter has prompted calls from economists for BI to hike its policy rate, which it has kept at a record low of 3.50% since February 2021.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Fransiska Nangoy)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
08/09China races to contain COVID outbreaks in tourism hubs Tibet, Hainan
RE
08/08COLUMN - CROP WATCH : Western fields dinged by dryness; East fares better - Braun
RE
08/08Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs
RE
08/08Integra Essentia Acquires Majority Stake in Rice Processing Facility in India
MT
08/05Why rice could be the next food in short supply
RE
08/05Analysis-Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters
RE
08/03Analysis-As wheat prices soar, the world's consumers vote with their feet
RE
08/02Indian state bets big on oil palm to cut $19 billion vegoil imports
RE
08/02Aptose Biosciences Reports Q2 Net Loss of US$0.11 Per Share
MT
08/02Mexico anti-inflation subsidies come with $28 billion price tag
RE
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish