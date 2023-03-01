Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2023-02-28
16.97 USD   -0.12%
12:47aIndonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau
RE
02/28Yuan Longping High-Tech to Buy 51% Stake in Local Rice Producer
MT
02/26Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y - ministry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau

03/01/2023 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An aerial view of a rice field in Badung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's rice output is estimated at 13.79 million tonnes for the January to April harvest period this year, up 0.56% from a year earlier, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The figure represents rice produced for household consumption and do not include output used in industries and animal feed.

Around 4.51 million hectares of rice plantations are expected to reach harvest between January and April this year, compared with 4.41 million hectares in the same period last year, although the bureau warned the threat of heavy rain in some regions could disrupt production.

"The rice production potential could be corrected due to impact of weather in February," Pudji Ismartini, an official at Statistics Indonesia, told reporters.

Much of Indonesia, a tropical country, faced high rainfall last month, which has left some rice plantation areas submerged in floodwater.

Higher rice prices were among the top contributors to inflation in February.

Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has imported 500,000 tonnes of rice to help stabilise prices.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
12:47aIndonesia's January-April rice output seen at 13.79 million tonnes - stats bureau
RE
02/28Yuan Longping High-Tech to Buy 51% Stake in Local Rice Producer
MT
02/26Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y - ministry
RE
02/26Thai rice exports for january at about 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2%…
RE
02/25Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future after quake
RE
02/23Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expecte..
RE
02/23India to extend rice export curbs to ensure domestic price stability, supply - govt sou..
RE
02/22Soil health, price volatility may hinder China's GM corn efforts -Braun
RE
02/22North American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -2-
DJ
02/22Benin entrepreneur transforms plant waste into charcoal
RE
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral