  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-09-08
16.97 USD   +1.13%
10:47aExclusive-India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty
RE
10:39aNearly 1 mln tonnes of rice stuck at indian ports afte…
RE
10:39aRice buyers not willing to pay 20% duty on top of agre…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

RICE BUYERS NOT WILLING TO PAY 20% DUTY ON TOP OF AGRE…

09/09/2022 | 10:39am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-RICE BUYERS NOT WILLING TO PAY 20% DUTY ON TOP OF AGREED CONTRACT PRICE - TRADE


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10:47aExclusive-India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay d..
RE
10:39aNearly 1 mln tonnes of rice stuck at indian ports afte…
RE
10:39aRice buyers not willing to pay 20% duty on top of agre…
RE
10:39aRice loadings at indian ports stop on friday after gov…
RE
03:43aIndia curbed rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices
RE
02:49aIndia restricted rice exports as rising shipments lift local prices-govt official
RE
02:15aIndia Imposes 20% Export Duty on Some Rice Varieties; Bans Export of Broken Rice
MT
01:34aIndia's rice curbs to lift Asian prices, stoke food inflation worries
RE
01:22aIndian shares at 3-week high on gains in banks, metals
RE
12:11aIndian shares rise as oil prices decline, China tensions ease
RE
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish