Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Rose Parade's floats come to life in California

12/31/2021 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rose Parade's floats come to life

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DAVID EADS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO OF PASADENA TOURNAMENT OF ROSES ASSOCIATION, SAYING:"This year will mark the 133rd anniversary of the Rose Parade and it is an American tradition. It's why Americans wake up every year on New Year's Day and start their year off with the Rose Parade. We're also seen in 120 countries around the world, so it really is a global tradition, ringing in the new year with hope and joy."

Hundreds of volunteers decorate 43 floral floats

which follow a 5.5 mile route on New Year's Day

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AIDA BUENO, VOLUNTEER FROM PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA, SAYING:"If you've never been here, you should come. It's incredible to be able to see what natural things you can use to make a float come to life, it looks kind of plain and ugly in the beginning but once you start adding everything from lentils to rice to onion seeds to pumpkin seeds to roses, it makes it literally look like art, and it's beautiful."


© Reuters 2021
All news about ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
12/30Women force change at Indian iPhone plant, sick from bad food, crowded dorms
RE
12/30Contango Asset Management Signs Deals to Offer New Investment Products
MT
12/30IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12/29South Korean Government to Purchase 200,000 Tons of Local Rice to Stabilize Prices
MT
12/28TRASH FOR RICE : Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline
RE
12/23Brickwork Ratings India Maintains A+ Rating on LT Foods; Outlook Stable
MT
12/23Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright
RE
12/23Egypt PM to focus on 'balance' as prices strain subsidy programme
RE
12/22Egypt's Sisi warns newly weds subsidy cards will not cover their children
RE
12/21EPA reviews Bayer herbicide blamed for widespread U.S. crop damage
RE
More news
Chart ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish