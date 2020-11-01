Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

* More 390,000 people displaced by super typhoon
* Typhoon Goni is world's strongest storm so far this year
* Typhoon makes landfall four times, heads to South China
Sea
MANILA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At least 10 people died and three
others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest
typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the
Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial
government report showed.
More than 300 houses were buried under volcanic rocks and
mud flows from Mayon Volcano in severely hit Albay province in
the Bicol region, a lawmaker said.
Storm surges hit some coastal towns, while rivers overflowed
and dikes were destroyed, submerging several villages in Bicol.
The dead and missing were all in Bicol, including nine in
Albay, the Office of Civil Defence said.
Earlier in the day, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara
reported that a five-year-old had been washed away in flash
floods in his province. The disaster management agency was still
validating the reports.
In Guinobatan municipality, Representative Zaldy Co of the
Ako Bicol party list said more than 300 houses were buried under
volcanic debris.
"Several people believed to be buried alive," the party list
said in a statement accompanying photos of the destruction.
Goni weakened further after making landfall for a third time
in Quezon province and a fourth time in Batangas before heading
towards the South China Sea.
The world's strongest storm this year, which had reached a
super typhoon category and brought violent winds and intense
rainfall, further weakened with 125 kph (78 miles per hour)
sustained winds and gusts of up to 170 kph, the weather bureau
said.
In Quezon province, Governor Danilo Suarez said power
supplies were cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees.
President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government's
disaster response from his southern hometown of Davao city,
presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
Over 390,000 people had fled to safer ground, including more
than 345,000 to evacuation centres, raising concerns about
compliance with coronavirus-related health protocols.
Dozens of flights were cancelled as Manila's main gateway,
the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, was ordered shut for one
day.
The agriculture ministry expected minimal crop damage saying
1.07 million tonnes of unmilled rice and 45,703 tonnes of corn
had been saved from the typhoon's onslaught as farmers were
advised to take action ahead of its arrival.
Goni is one of the strongest storms to hit the Philippines
since 2013's Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people.
The weather bureau said another cyclone, tropical storm
Atsani, had entered the country and could gain strength.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Additional reporting by Karen
Lema and Eloisa Lopez; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Hugh
Lawson)