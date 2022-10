Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Thai rice exporters' association said on Wednesday there was no impact from floods on the country's rice exports, for now.

The interior ministry said between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, floods caused by Typhoon Noru had hit 30 provinces, leaving 3 dead, 2 injured and 41,000 households affected. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)