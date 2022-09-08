Thailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year
09/08/2022 | 06:24am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming for rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, helped by increased rice production and a weak baht, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.
In the January-July period, rice exports jumped 54% from a year earlier to 4.09 million tonnes, Rachada Dhnadirek said in a statement.
