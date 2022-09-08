Log in
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-09-07
16.78 USD   -0.42%
06:24aThailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year
RE
09/07As S.Korea moves to expand nuclear power, disquiet grows among nearby residents
RE
09/07Carrefour unveils 30 euro shopping basket in Spain after government price cut proposal
RE
Thailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year

09/08/2022 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An ethnic Thai farmer works on her terraced rice field in Pu Luong

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming for rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, helped by increased rice production and a weak baht, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

In the January-July period, rice exports jumped 54% from a year earlier to 4.09 million tonnes, Rachada Dhnadirek said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
