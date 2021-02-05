Tractors, trucks block India's roads as farm protests widen

KUNDLI, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of farmers across
India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors,
trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back
agricultural reforms that have triggered months-long protests.
While the initial protests were started by rice and wheat
growers from northern India who camped out on the outskirts of
New Delhi, demonstrations have spread across the country,
especially in states not ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
party.
The federal government has offered concessions to the
farmers but refuses to repeal three laws passed last year that
it says are crucial to bring new investment to the sector, which
accounts for nearly 15% of India's $2.9 trillion economy and
about half its workforce.
Farmers fear the reforms will leave them at the mercy of big
corporate buyers, gradually ending the current practice of
assured government purchases.
Saturday's three-hour "chakka jam", or road blockade,
started around noon across the country, except in New Delhi and
a couple of neighbouring states. The protests were largely held
on national and state highways but it was business as usual in
most cities.
Avik Saha, a secretary of the All India Kisan Sangharsh
Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of farmer
groups, said about 10,000 places across India were blocked in
the three hours.
"Today's chakka jam clearly showed the government that this
is an all-India protest," Saha said in a video address on live
streaming platform Periscope.
On a highway near the capital, some farmers smoked hookah as
songs played on a loudspeaker.
Farmers squatted on the road in the eastern state of Odisha
and Karnataka in the south with flags and banners protesting
against the laws. Some carried placards urging the government
not to treat them as enemies.
"Farmers across the country are united against this and we
will continue to stand together until the black laws are
repealed," Dilbag Singh, a 65-year-old farmer protesting in
Kundli near the Delhi border, told Reuters.
'MAXIMUM RESTRAINT'
Tens of thousands of farmers have been braving New Delhi's
winter by sleeping in the open for months on national highways.
Their protests have mostly been peaceful but a tractor rally on
Jan. 26 flared into turmoil as some farmers clashed with police.
Since then, authorities have shut down the mobile internet
in parts of the national capital and heavily barricaded border
roads to prevent protesters from coming into the city again.
"The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be
protected both offline & online," the Office of the United
Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Twitter,
calling on authorities and protesters to exercise "maximum
restraint."
"It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect
to #HumanRights for all."
The issue has also caught international attention with
celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner
Greta Thunberg announcing their support for the farmers. The
United States has also urged India to resume talks with the
farmers.
