ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-07-20
16.96 USD   -1.19%
01:52pTrucker blockade shuts major California seaport for second day - spokesman
RE
03:33aNigerian bakers suspend production over high costs
RE
07/20Unilever Recalling Knorr Professional Soup Products Over Undeclared Milk Content
MT
Trucker blockade shuts major California seaport for second day - spokesman

07/21/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Independent truck drivers gather to delay the entry of trucks at a container terminal at the Port of Oakland, during a protest against California's law known as AB5, in Oakland, California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Truckers protesting California's new "gig worker" law blockaded the state's third-busiest seaport for a second day on Thursday, stalling agricultural exports and threatening to worsen U.S. supply chain backups.

The largest marine terminal at the Port of Oakland was closed on Thursday, while the three other marine terminals on the property had some on-ship labor underway, port spokesman Robert Bernardo said.

Independent truck drivers are blocking terminal gates and preventing truckers from entering the port in protest of California's new labor law formally known as AB5. The law would make it more expensive for big rig drivers to remain independent contractors and is pushing the trucking industry to hire those workers as employees.

The Port of Oakland is a key hub for California's $20 billion-plus agriculture exports, which include almonds, rice and wine. The eighth-busiest U.S. container seaport was already working to clear a pandemic-fueled cargo backup before the trucker protests began.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Lisa Baertlein


© Reuters 2022
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish