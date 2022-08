HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports are expected to rise to 6.3 million-6.5 million tonnes this year from 6.24 million tonnes last year on strong demand, the chairman of the country's food association said on Tuesday.

"So far this year, exports have risen strongly, and we expect to see the momentum continue for the rest of the year," Nguyen Ngoc Nam, chairman of Vietnam Food Association told Reuters. (Reporting by Khanh Vu)