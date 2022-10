HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-October period are estimated to have risen about 17.2% from a year earlier to 6.07 million tonnes, government data showed on Saturday.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 7.4% to $2.7 billion.

October rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world's leading shippers of the grain, likely totalled 700,000 tonnes, worth $334 million. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)