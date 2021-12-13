Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Vietnam Nov coffee exports rise 8.3% m/m, rice down 8.4% -customs

12/13/2021 | 11:27pm EST
HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in November were up 8.3% from October at 107,473 tonnes, while rice exports for the same period fell 8.4% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Tuesday showed.

For the first 11 months of 2021, Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, down 2.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Nov period rose 8.3% to around $2.7 billion, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in November were down 8.4% from the previous month at 566,358 tonnes, the statement said.

The country's rice exports in the first 11 months rose 0.8% year on year to 5.7 million tonnes, it said. (Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
