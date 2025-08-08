bpostgroup reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Friday, leading it to now expect full-year operating income to be at the upper end of its initial guidance range.



The Belgian postal operator reported total operating revenue of €1,092.3m for the quarter, up 10.5% compared to the same period last year.



The group's adjusted EBIT reached €58.3m, a fraction over the €57.8m a year earlier (+1%), while analysts had anticipated an average of €48m.



Despite the current difficulties, bpost has published better-than-expected second-quarter results (...) well above expectations, KBC said, which forecast operating income of €46m.



'Although results in Belgium were somewhat disappointing, they were offset by better performances in other divisions, while the Staci subsidiary delivered results in line with expectations,' added the investment bank, which consequently raised its target price from €1.7 to €2, with a 'hold' recommendation maintained.



However, the consolidation of Staci, a B2B logistics specialist acquired last year, led to an increase in operating expenses.



Following its commercial launch last March, the US e-commerce division Radial US has already signed 12 'fast track' customers (optimization of order processing operations), with many others in discussions.



In its press release, bpost emphasizes that its transformation plan is gaining momentum and that the efficiency program in its last-mile delivery business remains "fully on track."



The group is therefore reaffirming its forecast of EBIT of €150m to €180m for 2025, with a strong likelihood of reaching the upper end of the range.



Following these announcements, bpost shares rose 9.5% in early trading on the Brussels Stock Exchange on Friday. They are now up more than 22% since the beginning of the year.