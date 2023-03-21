Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
100998.13 PTS   +0.07%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 100998.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 100922.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.58% Lower at 101981.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 100998.13 -- Data Talk

03/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 75.24 points or 0.07% today to 100998.13


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 22.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 16.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.07% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.61% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.07% from its 2023 closing low of 100922.89 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 8736.47 points or 7.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1730ET

Heatmap : ETF components iShares