BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 100998.13 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 75.24 points or 0.07% today to 100998.13

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 22.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 16.92% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.07% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.61% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.07% from its 2023 closing low of 100922.89 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 8736.47 points or 7.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1730ET