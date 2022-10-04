Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-10-04 pm EDT
116230.12 PTS   +0.08%
10/03BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 107664.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 116230.12 -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 95.66 points or 0.08% today to 116230.12


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 8565.77 points or 7.96% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point gain since Wednesday, April 8, 2020

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 11.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 4.39% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.39% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 11407.68 points or 10.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1728ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
