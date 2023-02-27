BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 87.38 points or 0.08% today to 105711.05

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1881.82 points or 1.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 19.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 13.05% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.49% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 6.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 4023.55 points or 3.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1736ET