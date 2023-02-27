Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
105711.05 PTS   -0.08%
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 105798.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 107592.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 87.38 points or 0.08% today to 105711.05


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1881.82 points or 1.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 19.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 13.05% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.49% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.48% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 6.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 4023.55 points or 3.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1736ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.04 Delayed Quote.5.19%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 27.29 Delayed Quote.5.12%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 9.7 Delayed Quote.2.75%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 9.09 Delayed Quote.2.71%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.93 Delayed Quote.2.70%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 13.3 End-of-day quote.-3.20%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.68 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
QUALICORP 4.73 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.26 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.55 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
