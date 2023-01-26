BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 92.52 points or 0.08% today to 114177.55

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 12.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.79% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 9.61% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 4442.95 points or 4.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET