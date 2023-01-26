Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
114177.55 PTS   -0.08%
05:40pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Higher at 114270.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 113028.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 05:40pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 92.52 points or 0.08% today to 114177.55


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 12.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.79% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 9.61% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 4442.95 points or 4.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET

05:35pPetrobras : on Proved Reserves in 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:25pPetrobras : on Proved Reserves in 2022 January 26, 2023
PU
05:25pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 1/26/23010-2023-PRE-Circular LetterListing of Exchange Traded..
PU
05:05pPetrobras : concludes the sale of the Albacora Leste field January 26, 2023
PU
05:05pCielo S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:05pCielo S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:04pBrazilian court orders seizure of emails of bankrupt retailer Americanas
RE
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.03 Delayed Quote.9.57%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 23.43 Delayed Quote.6.21%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 18.39 Delayed Quote.4.43%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.86 Delayed Quote.4.29%
IGUATEMI S.A. 19.62 Delayed Quote.3.75%
PETROBRAS 26.25 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
PETROBRAS 29.57 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG 11.39 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
SUZANO S.A. 45.4 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.44 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
