BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 105.11 points or 0.09% today to 113812.87

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 4094.93 points or 3.73% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 17 trading days

--Off 12.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.41% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.38% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.41% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 8990.43 points or 8.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1735ET