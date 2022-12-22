BOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 107551.52 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 118.38 points or 0.11% today to 107551.52

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4695.82 points or 4.57% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 17.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 11.53% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.53% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 2729.08 points or 2.60%

