Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-12-22 pm EST
107551.52 PTS   +0.11%
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 107551.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 107433.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 106864.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 107551.52 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 118.38 points or 0.11% today to 107551.52


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4695.82 points or 4.57% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 17.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 11.53% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.53% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 2729.08 points or 2.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1728ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 107551.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 107433.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 106864.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 104739.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 103745.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14Brazil's Congress votes to relax rules for politicians at state-run firms, rattling inv..
RE
12/13Lula builds out econ team with Mercadante at BNDES, ex-banker aide to Haddad
RE
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:59pVale S A : New design of Vale's top leadership to accelerate the achievement of strategic ..
PU
05:11pSuzano S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
05:11pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the..
PU
04:06pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Adjustment
PU
03:15pCpfl Energia S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
03:15pEmbraer S A : Three Embraer E190 Jets Delivered to CIAF Leasing
PU
10:26aVINCI - Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmopolis
AQ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 7.44 Delayed Quote.6.74%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG 10.97 Delayed Quote.4.51%
JBS S.A. 20.89 Delayed Quote.3.21%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 10.14 Delayed Quote.2.84%
AMERICANAS S.A. 9.06 Delayed Quote.2.72%
BRASKEM S.A. 23.1 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 8.14 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
IGUATEMI S.A. 17.82 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 7.17 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.95 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura