The BOVESPA Index is down 129.86 points or 0.13% today to 101797.09

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2634.54 points or 2.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 22.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Off 15.12% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 5.91% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.92% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7937.51 points or 7.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

