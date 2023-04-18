BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 106163.23 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 147.56 points or 0.14% today to 106163.23

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.48% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.09% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.41% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 3571.37 points or 3.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

