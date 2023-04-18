Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
106163.23 PTS   +0.14%
04/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 106163.23 -- Data Talk

04/18/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 147.56 points or 0.14% today to 106163.23


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 18.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.48% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.09% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.41% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 3571.37 points or 3.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12Brazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:50pUltrapar Participacoes S A : Consolidated summary maps of remote voting - Annual and Extra..
PU
05:39pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 058-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Processing of Option Pos..
PU
05:39pVale S A : 1Q23 production and sales report
PU
05:33pVale's first-quarter iron ore output grows 5.8%
RE
05:28pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 057-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Change to the Additional..
PU
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 056-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Rollback of LiNe 5.0 - A..
PU
01:58pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/18/23 053-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Circular L..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 22.77 Delayed Quote.3.50%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.17 Delayed Quote.3.18%
CIELO S.A. 5.25 Delayed Quote.2.74%
PETROBRAS 27.39 Delayed Quote.2.55%
PETROBRAS 30.71 Delayed Quote.2.54%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 16.05 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 5.39 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
DEXCO S.A. 5.82 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.4 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.06 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer