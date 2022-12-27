Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-12-27 pm EST
108578.20 PTS   -0.15%
12/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.87% Lower at 108737.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 6.65% Higher at 109697.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23SocGen Comments on Brazil's Currency
MT
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 108578.20 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 159.55 points or 0.15% today to 108578.20


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1119.37 points or 1.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

--Off 16.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.69% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.96% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.69% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.96% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 3755.76 points or 3.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1733ET

