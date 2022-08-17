BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 113707.76 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 195.38 points or 0.17% today to 113707.76

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 3989.82 points or 3.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 13.05% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 6.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.30% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.30% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 8885.32 points or 8.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

