BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 198.11 points or 0.18% today to 108721.58

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 16.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 10.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.37% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1013.02 points or 0.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1732ET