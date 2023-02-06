Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
108721.58 PTS   +0.18%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aLula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 198.11 points or 0.18% today to 108721.58


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 16.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 10.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.37% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1013.02 points or 0.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1732ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aLula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03Lula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.37% Higher at 113430.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/30BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112273.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10:15aJBS Reopens Australia Sheep Unit After $20 Million Investment
DJ
09:20aBraskem S A : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
PU
08:12aVale Downgraded by RBC to Sector Perform from Outperform, Price Target Cut to $15 From ..
MT
07:40aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 202..
PU
07:10aBanco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
02/03Brazil's Americanas board to remove top executives after accounting scandal
RE
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.73 Delayed Quote.6.13%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 12.86 Delayed Quote.4.30%
PETROBRAS 25.78 Delayed Quote.3.99%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 16.26 Delayed Quote.3.90%
IGUATEMI S.A. 19.19 Delayed Quote.3.73%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.9 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
VIA S.A. 2.2 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
QUALICORP 5.44 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 7.18 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
BRF S.A. 7.17 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares