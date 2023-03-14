BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 188.98 points or 0.18% today to 102932.38
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 3607.94 points or 3.39% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 2, 2023 when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 21.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
--Off 15.33% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 5.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.92% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 1.91%
--Year-to-date it is down 6802.22 points or 6.20%
