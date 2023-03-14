Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
102932.38 PTS   -0.18%
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 103121.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 103618.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 188.98 points or 0.18% today to 102932.38


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3607.94 points or 3.39% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 2, 2023 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 21.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 15.33% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.92% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 6802.22 points or 6.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:30pTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Notice to the Market – TLD for the ESTE Conce..
PU
05:20pA Eletrobras (centrais Elétricas Bra : ELET3 e ELET6 – NYSE: EBR e EBR-B – LAT..
PU
04:52pCvc Brasil Operadora E Agência De Vi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 4Q22 a..
PU
04:33pNatura & S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
02:16pAzul S A : Institutional Presentation - Azul Cargo 4Q22
PU
10:46aEdp Energias Do Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - March2023
PU
09:59aPetrobras Plans to Resume Production at Bahia Terra by April
DJ
More news
