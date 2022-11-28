Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-11-28 pm EST
108782.15 PTS   -0.18%
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108782.15 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 194.55 points or 0.18% today to 108782.15


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3049.01 points or 2.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 16.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 3959.71 points or 3.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1737ET

Rankings
RUMO S.A. 19.6 Delayed Quote.3.65%
IGUATEMI S.A. 18.88 Delayed Quote.3.28%
PETROBRAS 28.17 Delayed Quote.2.47%
GRUPO CCR S.A. 11.63 Delayed Quote.2.29%
PETROBRAS 24.36 Delayed Quote.2.10%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.74 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.74 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 9.05 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
VIA S.A. 2.09 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
AMERICANAS S.A. 9.89 Delayed Quote.-9.68%