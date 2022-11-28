BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108782.15 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 194.55 points or 0.18% today to 108782.15

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3049.01 points or 2.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 16.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 3959.71 points or 3.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

