BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108841.15 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 195.39 points or 0.18% today to 108841.15

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 907.03 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 16.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 4018.71 points or 3.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET