  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-11-23 pm EST
108841.15 PTS   -0.18%
11/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 109036.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 109748.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21Brazilian state to seek privatization of power firm Copel, shares soar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108841.15 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 195.39 points or 0.18% today to 108841.15


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 907.03 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 16.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 4018.71 points or 3.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET

