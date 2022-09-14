BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 110546.67 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 247.29 points or 0.22% today to 110546.67

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2859.88 points or 2.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 15.47% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.07% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.01% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.07% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.01% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 5724.23 points or 5.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

