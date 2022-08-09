Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
108651.05 PTS   +0.23%
08/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 108402.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/05BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.21% Higher at 106471.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 105892.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 108651.05 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 248.78 points or 0.23% today to 108651.05


--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 6425.97 points or 6.29% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 25, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 16.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 122202.47 hit Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 3828.61 points or 3.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1750ET

