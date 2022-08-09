BOVESPA Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 108651.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 248.78 points or 0.23% today to 108651.05

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 6425.97 points or 6.29% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 25, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 16.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 122202.47 hit Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 3828.61 points or 3.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1750ET