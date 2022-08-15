BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 113031.98 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 267.72 points or 0.24% today to 113031.98
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 3314.04 points or 3.02% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days
--Off 13.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Off 7.02% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 17.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 5.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.02% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 17.59% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 9.56%
--Year-to-date it is up 8209.54 points or 7.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-15-22 1736ET