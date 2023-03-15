Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
102675.45 PTS   -0.25%
05:46pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 103121.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk

03/15/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 256.93 points or 0.25% today to 102675.45


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 3864.87 points or 3.63% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 2, 2023 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.15% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 7059.15 points or 6.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1745ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:46pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 102932.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 103121.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 103618.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Lower at 105071.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Higher at 106540.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.83% Lower at 103865.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
02:50pVale Considers Spinoff or IPO of Base Metals Business After Sale of 10% Stake
MT
02:31pLocaliza Rent A Car S A : Webcast 4T22
PU
01:00pTranscript : CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings..
CI
12:23pPetrobras' Appeal to Cancel Certain Taxes Rejected by Brazil's Tax Tribunal
MT
11:09aUBS Adjusts Embraer's Price Target to $18.50 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:30aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Summary of the 236th Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
10:30aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SIXTH ANNUAL ..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.02 Delayed Quote.12.09%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.45 Delayed Quote.7.19%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 13.03 Delayed Quote.6.63%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 36.52 Delayed Quote.6.01%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 23.77 Delayed Quote.5.88%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 27.18 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.47 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
GERDAU S.A. 25.6 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.77 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.07 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares