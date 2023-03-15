BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 102675.45 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 256.93 points or 0.25% today to 102675.45

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 3864.87 points or 3.63% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 2, 2023 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.15% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 7059.15 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1745ET