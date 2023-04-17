Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
106015.67 PTS   -0.25%
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk

04/17/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 263.70 points or 0.25% today to 106015.67


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 874.04 points or 0.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Off 18.93% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 11.60% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.29% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.22% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.26% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 3718.93 points or 3.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1734ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.41% Higher at 106279.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 106457.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 106889.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12Brazil treasury says foreign investors pouring back into public debt
RE
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:49pUltrapar Participacoes S A : Summary voting maps received from the bookkeeper - Annual and..
PU
05:36pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Election
PU
11:34aVale Ships First International Batch of CO2 Emission-Reducing Iron-Ore Briquettes
DJ
10:58aVale S A : ships its first cargo of briquettes for international tests in blast furnace
PU
09:37aPetrobras to Reduce Natural Gas Prices for Distributors
MT
09:18aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media April 17, 2023
PU
09:18aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 5.64 Delayed Quote.4.44%
JBS S.A. 17.04 Delayed Quote.2.71%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 16.74 Delayed Quote.2.70%
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.12 Delayed Quote.2.63%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.98 Delayed Quote.2.40%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 8.02 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 11.2 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 37.45 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 33.64 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 27.71 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer