BOVESPA Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 106015.67 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 263.70 points or 0.25% today to 106015.67

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 874.04 points or 0.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Off 18.93% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 11.60% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.29% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.22% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.26% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 3718.93 points or 3.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-17-23 1734ET