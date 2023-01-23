Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
111737.28 PTS   -0.27%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 111737.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 111737.28 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 303.36 points or 0.27% today to 111737.28


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1184.60 points or 1.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Off 14.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 8.09% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.25% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.05% from its 2023 closing high of 112921.88 hit Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up 7.27% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 2002.68 points or 1.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 111737.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.01% Higher at 112040.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112921.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 112228.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 111439.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04:43pBrazil's BNDES proceeded with collection of debt from Americanas -statement
RE
10:15aBraskem, Nexus Circular Sign Deal for Supply of Circular Plastic Feedstocks
MT
08:02aBraskem and Nexus Circular Strengthen Relationship Through a Long-Term Contract for Cir..
BU
04:41aFitch Affirms Embraer's IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
01/22Americanas' billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
RE
01/20Natura & S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
01/20Banco Do Brasil S A : Nomination of Chief Officer
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICANAS S.A. 0.8 Delayed Quote.12.68%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 8.42 Delayed Quote.8.65%
VIA S.A. 2.46 Delayed Quote.8.37%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.04 Delayed Quote.5.76%
ATACADÃO S.A. 15.54 Delayed Quote.5.64%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 12.45 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.23 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
MINERVA S.A. 14.96 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 27.97 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
COSAN S.A. 15.99 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares