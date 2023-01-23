BOVESPA Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 111737.28 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 303.36 points or 0.27% today to 111737.28

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1184.60 points or 1.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Off 14.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 8.09% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.25% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 3.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.05% from its 2023 closing high of 112921.88 hit Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up 7.27% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 2002.68 points or 1.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

