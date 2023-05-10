The BOVESPA Index is up 334.55 points or 0.31% today to 107448.21

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 5651.12 points or 5.55% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 30, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.84% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 10.41% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.97% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 9.72% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 2286.39 points or 2.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1726ET