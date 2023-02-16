Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21:00 2023-02-16 pm EST
109941.46 PTS   +0.31%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 109941.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 109600.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 107848.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 109941.46 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 341.32 points or 0.31% today to 109941.46


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2092.65 points or 1.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 15.93% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 9.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.38% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.79% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.54% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 206.86 points or 0.19%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1732ET

