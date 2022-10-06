Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-10-06 pm EDT
117560.83 PTS   +0.31%
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 363.01 points or 0.31% today to 117560.83


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 9896.48 points or 9.19% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 10.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 3.30% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.31% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.30% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.31% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12738.39 points or 12.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1729ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
VIA S.A. 3.9 Delayed Quote.8.03%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 3.1 Delayed Quote.7.27%
ITAÚSA S.A. 10.42 End-of-day quote.7.09%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.12 Delayed Quote.6.67%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 15.18 Delayed Quote.4.98%
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. 38.71 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 28.16 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 29.26 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 33.62 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
VALE S.A. 75.23 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
