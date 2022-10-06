BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 363.01 points or 0.31% today to 117560.83

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 9896.48 points or 9.19% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 10.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 3.30% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.31% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.30% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 22.31% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 12738.39 points or 12.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1729ET