BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 363.27 points or 0.36% today to 101869.45
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 22.10% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 14.31% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.85% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
--Up 4.03% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023
--Year-to-date it is down 7865.15 points or 7.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
