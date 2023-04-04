BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 363.27 points or 0.36% today to 101869.45

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 22.10% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.03% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7865.15 points or 7.17%

