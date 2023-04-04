Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
101869.45 PTS   +0.36%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 363.27 points or 0.36% today to 101869.45


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 22.10% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.03% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7865.15 points or 7.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1733ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23Brazil stocks fall on Lula criticism of central bank's hawkish stance
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:27pItaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties
PU
04:54pEmbraer S A : and CAE Launch a New Phenom 300E Full-Flight Simulator in Las Vegas
PU
04:28pEmbraer S A : Proxy Card - Assembleia Geral Ordinária 28/04/2023 (Somente em Ingles)
PU
04:08pBanco Do Brasil S A : OSM - 04.27.2023 - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 044-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Launch of DATAWISE Plus
PU
03:18pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 4/4/23 041-2023-PRE-Circular Letter Revocation of Not in Forc..
PU
02:18pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MINUTES OF THE 31st MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 21.81 Delayed Quote.4.55%
PETRO RIO S.A. 33.85 Delayed Quote.4.48%
HYPERA S.A. 37.88 Delayed Quote.4.04%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 20.32 Delayed Quote.3.46%
TIM S.A. 12.76 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 13.11 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 6.2 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 28.87 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
VIA S.A. 1.73 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 2.82 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer